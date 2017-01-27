SaltBox

Friday, January 27, 2017

The future is sexy at the Everything To Do With Sex Show

The annual event is showcasing the latest in technology designed to press your buttons.

Posted on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 4:21 PM

We-Vibe's Wish is available from Venus Envy this weekend. - SUBMITTED
  • SUBMITTED
  We-Vibe's Wish is available from Venus Envy this weekend.

The Everything To Do With Sex Show
Friday, January 27, 5:30pm
To January 29
Cunard Centre (Pier 23)
halifax.everythingtodowithsex.com

 The sex industry has long been a leader in technological advancement, including recent developments like streaming video on the iPad or RealDoll’s push to design AI sex robots.

 Naturally, Halifax’s largest sex show will be featuring all the latest tech this weekend. Everything To Do With Sex Show manager Mikey Singer says when the event first came to Halifax nine years ago it was filled with novelty jelly toys. This year? Expect app-controlled vibrators, rope that conducts electrical currents and virtual reality.

“A lot of the porn industry is rapidly accepting VR,” says Singer. “Even the cam companies are getting at the forefront so people can get more interactive with the cam models.”

 Convention attendees will get a full demonstration this weekend through a smartphone system at the the Era 2.0 booth. Also at the Sex Show, Venus Envy will be debuting its new 100 percent medical-grade silicone product, the Wish by We-Vibe.  

 Christine Ollier, education coordinator at Venus Envy, says the toy is “a long-distance relationship game changer.” The Wish can be controlled over wifi by the We-Connect smartphone app from anywhere in the world to create custom vibrations.

Ollier predicts the future of sex toys is trending towards products with crowd-sourced input. She says crowdfunding campaigns are being used as a way for people to tell companies what they want toys to look like, feel like and what materials they should be made of.

“I think [technology lets you] explore your own pleasure and figure out what makes you feel good amidst this sea of options,” says Ollier. “It’s just putting that choice in your own hands.”

