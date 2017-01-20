SaltBox

Reality Bites

Friday, January 20, 2017

Provincial government and NSTU reach tentative agreement

Work-to-rule will be phased out starting Monday.

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge Students rallied outside Province House in December. - REBECCA DINGWELL
  • Rebecca Dingwell
  • Students rallied outside Province House in December.

The province has avoided a Nova Scotia-wide teacher’s strike—for now, at least.

The government and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) have reached a tentative agreement as of Friday afternoon.

Teachers voted largely in favour of a strike in October. Conflict between the province and the union led to student protests and walk-outs. After teachers began work-to-rule, the province locked students out from school for a day.

According to a release, the current work-to-rule action will be phased out starting Monday. The NSTU provincial executive reviewed the tentative agreement and recommended that the NSTU members accept.

The last two tentative agreements were rejected by the union members.

“We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students, parents, and families,” says NSTU president Liette Doucet. “We thank and appreciate the patience and support we’ve received.”

NSTU public school members will see the tentative agreement in regional meetings around the province within the next couple of weeks. The next step is the ratification vote, scheduled for February 8. Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until the agreement is ratified by union members.

Comments

