click to enlarge McCluskey, pictured here inside Halifax City Hall.

Gloria McCluskey isn’t letting retirement slow her down.

The former Dartmouth Centre councillor is now association chair for the newly created Destination Dartmouth association, which a press release says was formed “to promote Dartmouth’s identity, preserve its heritage and encourage the development of a healthy and inclusive community.”

“We’re also advocating for the establishment of a Shubenacadie Canal conservation district as part of the Centre Plan to enhance heritage interpretation, tourism and better awareness about Dartmouth’s history,” writes DDA spokesperson and former City of Dartmouth councillor Bruce Hetherington in the release.

McCluskey spent more than two decades in municipal politics as both councillor and former mayor of Dartmouth, and was a tireless—some might say, overzealous—advocate for the former city across the harbour. Her last year in office included leading the charge on the HRM branding debate, and needling her Halifax colleagues about projects on the peninsula that she felt were of little use to her constituents.

The 85-year-old councillor chose not to re-offer in last year’s municipal election, being replaced at City Hall by new Dartmouth Centre representative Sam Austin.

McCluskey writes in Wednesday’s press release that Destination Dartmouth will work with residents and members of Dartmouth’s business communities to promote the area and protect its identity.

“Our mandate is to work with local and regional groups on our initiatives, and from a tourism perspective we look forward to working with Destination Eastern Shore and Destination Halifax,” writes McCluskey.

The first order of business for the new organization? Requesting that the name of HRM’s Centre Plan be officially changed to the “Halifax-Dartmouth Centre Plan.”