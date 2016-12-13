SaltBox

Reality Bites

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Task force makes recommendations for legalizing weed in Canada

Plan cracks down on advertising and edibles.

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge How would you like to grow four of these at your place? - TWEED - CANADIAN CANNABIS
  • Tweed - Canadian Cannabis
  • How would you like to grow four of these at your place?

Canada now has a possible blueprint for its legal marijuana system.

The federal task force on Marijuana Legalization and Regulation released a list of recommended guidelines today. If the government follows on the recommendations, Canadians will be able to buy and consume weed as soon as they turn 18.

Other recommended guidelines include allowing the sale of edibles, but prohibiting any product deemed to be "appealing to children,” including those which “resemble or mimic familiar food items.” Most weed-related advertising would also be banned unless it's only seen by adults.

The new tasks force also says the more potent your pot, the pricier it will be. It's calling for higher taxes on products with greater levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Medical cannabis isn't included in this price scale, because its potency comes from cannabidiol (CBD). Distributors will have to display THC and CBD amounts on the product packaging.

The new laws would also allow for the public possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana and for Canadians to grow up to four of their own plants at home.

The task force—made up of nine Canadians—was formed by the ministers of Justice, Public Safety and Health at the end of June. It participated in public consultation and received feedback via online questionnaires before completing its research phase at the beginning of December.

The Trudeau government has said it's working to legalize pot by the spring of 2017.


Tags: , , , ,

