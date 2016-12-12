Monday, December 12, 2016
User-friendly map shows HRM's spread of holiday decor
Dreaming of a light Christmas.
By Rebecca Dingwell
on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 11:01 AM
A shining Dartmouth display from last year.
There's nothing like taking a stroll through wet snow and sub-zero temperatures to look at all the pretty Christmas lights in the neighbourhood, right? The challenge is knowing where to look. Luckily for Haligonians, someone has done the heavy lifting for us and mapped out a bunch of them.
Halifax Redditor Mark Seymour has created an interactive map of the "best HRM Christmas lights."
If there are any Ned Flanders-esque displays in Halifax not listed below, it's time to let the whole city know where they are. Show us the lights that are so bright, they will warm the hearts of the biggest grinches. No, those Christmas light projectors do not count. That’s cheating.
