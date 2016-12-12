SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Monday, December 12, 2016

User-friendly map shows HRM's spread of holiday decor

Dreaming of a light Christmas.

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge A shining Dartmouth display from last year. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • A shining Dartmouth display from last year.

There's nothing like taking a stroll through wet snow and sub-zero temperatures to look at all the pretty Christmas lights in the neighbourhood, right? The challenge is knowing where to look. Luckily for Haligonians, someone has done the heavy lifting for us and mapped out a bunch of them.

Halifax Redditor Mark Seymour has created an interactive map of the "best HRM Christmas lights."

If there are any Ned Flanders-esque displays in Halifax not listed below, it's time to let the whole city know where they are. Show us the lights that are so bright, they will warm the hearts of the biggest grinches. No, those Christmas light projectors do not count. That’s cheating.


Tags: , , ,

Survey Asks

Who was the worst in Nova Scotia this year?

  • Mark Lever
  • Rob Steele
  • Amherst councillor George Baker
  • Internet Black Widow
  • Stephen McNeil
  • Whoever was making those bomb threats

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Before the murder and after, the life of Tyler Richards   (City)
  2. Elmwood building on South Street to be torn down   (Reality Bites)
  3. Moving Forward Together moves forward, somewhat together   (City)
  4. User-friendly map shows HRM's spread of holiday decor   (Reality Bites)
  5. It's a hard road for Dylan-defender   (Voice of the City)
  6. 15 questions with District 8 candidate Chris Poole   (Reality Bites)
  7. Letters to the editor, December 8, 2016   (Letters)
  8. Terminal disease   (Nova Scotia)
  9. Government officials get social media tips at UNSM conference   (City)
  10. Getting me back   (Savage Love)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 28
December 8, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.