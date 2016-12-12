User-friendly map shows HRM's spread of holiday decor

click to enlarge The Coast

A shining Dartmouth display from last year.

There's nothing like taking a stroll through wet snow and sub-zero temperatures to look at all the pretty Christmas lights in the neighbourhood, right? The challenge is knowing where to look. Luckily for Haligonians, someone has done the heavy lifting for us and mapped out a bunch of them.

Halifax Redditor Mark Seymour has created an interactive map of the "best HRM Christmas lights."