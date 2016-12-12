click to enlarge via Facebook

Zurawski and "Science Files" co-host Rick Howe, during happier times.

It’s not his duties at City Hall that have been keeping Richard Zurawski off the airwaves as of late.

The city councillor is refusing to appear on News 95.7 and is apparently filing for damages against parent company Rogers Media over the termination of his contract.

Zurawski was a longtime meteorologist for News 95.7 and other Rogers’ stations before being elected in October to represent Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood. He also co-hosted the “Science Files” call-in show with Rick Howe.

Howe addressed the situation Monday morning on his own talk show (skip to 25:40 in the first hour).

“Richard’s having a, well, I’ll call it a disagreement, with Rogers management after his contract was not renewed and it’s basically gone legal,” Howe told listeners.

The host said his former colleague had been scheduled twice to appear on the program’s “hot seat” call-in hour for municipal councillors, but had cancelled both times. Howe says he told Zurawski that problems with management should be separate from his work as a public servant.

“But he chooses now basically to, I guess, boycott us and that’s his call,” said Howe. “I think it’s an unreasonable call. I think he’s wrong. But, well, so be it.”

Zurawski only offered a brusque “No comment,” when reached by phone, but in separate Facebook posts the councillor claims he was “fired” by Rogers a week ago and that he is filing for damages.

In an update made on December 6, Zurawski claims he’ll publish “what has happened at Rogers” over the next several days after having “kept silent” for the past few months.

“I feel that someone owes the listener and fans of the Science Files some sort of explanation and it appears that Rogers is not going to do it,” writes Zurawski.

Director of news and programming Mark Campbell didn’t respond to requests for comment.