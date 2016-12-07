Halifax Transit rolls out stop announcements

click to enlarge Danielle Cameron

Maybe we'll stop getting lost now

Starting next week, your bus might start talking to you.

More specifically, Halifax Transit is rolling out automated stop announcements on 13 of its bus routes.



Audio stop announcements will be delivered through speakers on both the inside and outside of the bus. The information will also scroll across the "stop request" display sign at the front of each vehicle.



This means passengers won’t have to rely on bus drivers or fellow riders to tell them when their stop is. A release from HRM says the service will help passengers who are deaf or blind, as well as those visiting the region.



The pilot phase is meant to “allow transit staff to closely monitor the new system’s performance and make any necessary adjustments.” It will start Monday on routes 2, 7, 20, 21, 35, 54, 59, 60, 72, 80, 87, 89 and 400.



When Halifax Transit feels the system is up and running as it’s supposed to be, it will be activated on the rest on the city’s buses. This is all part of HRM’s $43-million transit technology revamp.







