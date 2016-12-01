SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Update Halifax scrubs rubber ferry tub toy tender

Nobody bothered to bid on pilot project for tiny Halifax Transit playthings.

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 5:24 PM

You know, for kids. - THE COAST
  • THE COAST
  • You know, for kids.

Hope you didn’t have ‘rubber ferry tub toy’ on your wish list this year. Plans for bathtub toys shaped like Halifax Transit ferries are dead in the water.

The transit authority was toying with the idea of selling the keepsakes to residents and tourists for five or six bucks a pop, and issued a tender back in April for 1,000 of the playthings to test out as a pilot project.

That request for proposals came up dry. Municipal spokesperson Tiffany Chase confirms there were no bidders. Halifax’s procurement team did phone up a promotional company looking for a price quote, says Chase, which came in at $16 per unit with a minimum order of 5,000 (or $80,000 total).

“We were hoping to sell them just to break even, so we didn’t move forward on ordering them as we felt the price point was too high for such an item,” writes Chase in an email.

“It’s possible we may revisit the design in future to see if the cost per unit could be reduced to provide a more acceptable price for consumers.”

Tags: , , ,

Survey Asks

After committing $21 million for a high school no one needed, what other folly should the province spend its money on?

  • A Bluenose 3
  • Some scratch-and-win tickets
  • Positive thinking
  • Booze
  • Another Ivany report?
  • Holiday cheer

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Good things come in small packages this holiday   (City)
  2. Struggling to understand HRM's gun violence   (City)
  3. Richard Zurawski wants a science advisory committee at city hall   (City)
  4. The diddler   (Savage Love)
  5. Free Will Astrology   (Free Will Astrology)
  6. Letters to the editor, December 1, 2016   (Letters)
  7. Would you like to buy some marijuana?   (Voice of the City)
  8. SCIENCE MATTERS: Reconciliation requires recognizing rights-based fishing   (Science Matters)
  9. Ment shines bright this weekend   (Shoptalk)
  10. 15 questions with District 8 candidate Chris Poole   (Reality Bites)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 27
December 1, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.