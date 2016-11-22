SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Third shooting death within 10 days

Victim's name not yet released.

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge Police tape surrounds the crime scene on Gottingen. - JACOB BOON
  • Jacob Boon
  • Police tape surrounds the crime scene on Gottingen.

A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting in north end Halifax.

While it’s yet to be declared a homicide, the death would be the twelfth so far in HRM this year. It’s also the third shooting death in the last 10 days.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Falkland Street and Gottingen Street at 10:47pm

Police found a man who had been shot inside of a vehicle. He was brought to QEII Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

The victim’s name hasn't been released.

A week ago, Terrence Patrick Izzard died after a shooting on Cragg Avenue, off of Uniacke Street. Shakur Jefferies was killed on Washmill Lake Drive two days before that.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags: , , ,

Survey Asks

Besides a dumb tree, what else should Nova Scotia send to Boston every November?

  • Black Friday shoppers
  • Box of Pot of Gold chocolates
  • Bust of Ben Affleck shaved out of donair meat
  • Brad Marchand

View Results

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Third shooting death within 10 days   (Reality Bites)
  2. Halifax and Gaetan Dugas   (City)
  3. Colonization over reconciliation in Alton Gas fight   (Voice of the City)
  4. I want to be raised in a healthy environment, not a world of hatred   (Voice of the City)
  5. My parents told me never to go to Gottingen Street—and that’s why I moved there   (Voice of the City)
  6. Meet Halifax's biggest Trump supporter   (City)
  7. Racial profiling still a problem in Nova Scotia   (Justice)
  8. 15 questions with District 8 candidate Chris Poole   (Reality Bites)
  9. Nova Centre to open sometime between next Christmas and never   (Reality Bites)
  10. Mourning in America   (Savage Love)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 25
November 17, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.