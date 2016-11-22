Third shooting death within 10 days

click to enlarge Jacob Boon

Police tape surrounds the crime scene on Gottingen.

A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting in north end Halifax.

While it’s yet to be declared a homicide, the death would be the twelfth so far in HRM this year. It’s also the third shooting death in the last 10 days.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Falkland Street and Gottingen Street at 10:47pm

Police found a man who had been shot inside of a vehicle. He was brought to QEII Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

The victim’s name hasn't been released.

A week ago, Terrence Patrick Izzard died after a shooting on Cragg Avenue, off of Uniacke Street. Shakur Jefferies was killed on Washmill Lake Drive two days before that.

The investigation is ongoing.