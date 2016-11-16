SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

City News Community council votes down North and Oxford development

Seven-storey building design doesn’t match the area, unwanted by residents say HRM's newest councillors.

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge Not likely to come to the corner of North and Oxford anytime soon. - VIA HRM
  • via HRM
  • Not likely to come to the corner of North and Oxford anytime soon.

At its first meeting since adding three new members, HRM’s Halifax and West Community Council swiftly and unanimously voted against a much-criticized development at the corner of North Street and Oxford.

“I do feel that this development at this moment…does not match the area,” said Halifax Peninsula North councillor Lindell Smith.

Mythos Development Ltd (owned by the Giannoulis family) had proposed a seven-storey residential building in 2014 for the former St. Theresa Convent, which is currently home to the three-storey, 44-unit Ardmore Hall.

Planning staff recommended against that proposal based on height and incongruity with the neighbourhood. Residents in the area also expressed concerns that the building was just too big for the property.

But the council of the time ignored those concerns, voting 9-6 to initiate the planning process against the advice of municipal staff.

In response, Mythos tried to increase the proposed height from seven to nine storeys. That idea was shot down by HRM’s Planning Advisory Committee.

 The latest report before city hall by planning manager Kelly Denty recommended council give first reading to amendments allowing for a six-storey multi-unit property and schedule a public hearing. But some of HRM’s rookie councillors weren’t having it.

“I think it’s important to listen to the community,” said Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood representative Richard Zurawski. “The folks who’ve lived there for years.”

Although the motion was defeated, because of procedural fine print the negative recommendation will still be forwarded to Regional Council for a presumably similar vote.

Other planning amendments for a trio of towers at the corner of Young and Windsor streets were approved by community council later in the meeting, along with a five-storey development on Coburg Road across from the University of King’s College. Both projects are being built by the WM Fares Group. 

Tags: , , ,

Survey Asks

Have you started your holiday shopping yet?

  • Yes
  • No
  • Fuck no!

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. I want to be raised in a healthy environment, not a world of hatred   (Voice of the City)
  2. Another shooting death in Halifax   (Reality Bites)
  3. A letter to my sons about Trump   (Voice of the City)
  4. No political will to fix Nova Scotia’s inadequate tenancy laws   (City)
  5. Meet Halifax's biggest Trump supporter   (City)
  6. The invisible election for school board seats   (Voice of the City)
  7. 15 questions with District 8 candidate Chris Poole   (Reality Bites)
  8. Doulas locked out of Nova Institution for Women   (Reality Bites)
  9. Why we support Nova Scotia’s teachers   (Voice of the City)
  10. Halifax's hidden racism   (Lowefiles)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 24
November 10, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.