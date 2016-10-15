SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share
  |  

Saturday, October 15, 2016

HRM Election / District 5 Sam Austin takes Dartmouth Centre

New candidate takes the highly contested open seat for District 5.

Posted By on Sat, Oct 15, 2016 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Austin outside his election "kitchen party." - VIA MOIRA DONOVAN
  • via Moira Donovan
  • Austin outside his election "kitchen party."

Urban planner Sam Austin is the new councillor for Dartmouth Centre, with 30.6 percent of the (unofficial) vote.

The wide open race had eight candidates vying to replace longtime incumbent Gloria McCluskey (who stepped down this month). Behind Austin came Tim Rissesco at 21.6 percent, and Kate Watson at 20.4 percent.

Austin celebrated the news in his home with family and friends. He said the results were hard to believe.

“You know it’s a surreal experience, it honestly is, to have so many of your fellow neighbors and friends and people vote for you like that, and especially to follow someone like Gloria McCluskey.”

Austin ran in 2012 against McCluskey, finishing second.

Second-runner-up Watson said she was disappointed by the defeat—not only for herself, but also for the sake of gender parity on council.

“It’s a feeling like, I’ve worked hard and I would be a good councillor. Not to say that the other people wouldn’t, but when is it our time? This is 2016 and I think there are going to be fewer than 25 percent women [on council]. Why are we going down instead of up?”

Austin agreed with her sentiment.

“I would hope that in the next election more women step up to run, that’s the only way we’re going to get more women on council, is to give people more choice,” the new councillor said. “Congratulations to everybody that did step up to run, it’s an amazing experience.”

Runner-up Tim Rissesco was, like Watson, disappointed with the night's results, but expressed thanks to his campaign team and acknowledged that Austin would do a good job on council.

“The fact that it split this way was disappointing, but at the end of the day, as a resident of Dartmouth Centre, I’m pleased we’re going to have a good representative on council,” he said.

Aside from Rissesco and Watson, Gabriel Enxuga, Ned Milburn, Adam Bowes, Derek Vallis and Warren Wesson also had their names on the ballot.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Halifax election results: district by district   (City)
  2. Lindell Smith makes history in Halifax Peninsula North   (Reality Bites)
  3. Halifax Pride stands at a crossroads   (Voice of the City)
  4. Halifax Pride remains inclusive   (Voice of the City)
  5. Brad Johns once again HRM's most absent city councillor   (City)
  6. These first-time voters are excited for HRM’s election (even if no one else is)   (City)
  7. Steve Streatch   (City)
  8. Waye Mason reclaims seat for Halifax South Downtown   (Reality Bites)
  9. Sam Austin takes Dartmouth Centre   (Reality Bites)
  10. 15 questions with District 8 candidate Chris Poole   (Reality Bites)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 20
October 13, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.