via Alexander Quon

Lindell Smith poses with his daughter while watching the election results come in.

There were cheers and chants of “history in the making” at Lindell Smith’s headquarters as the results came in on election night.

Smith walked away with over half of the votes cast in Halifax Peninsula North, beating six other candidates by a wide margin.

“Just take a moment and look around this room,” Smith, 26, said in his acceptance speech to a packed house at Alteregos Cafe. “There’s not one person that’s the same. This campaign, it’s something that’s never been done in this city. We showed that if we all work together—no matter our backgrounds, no matter our gender, no matter where we come from—we can do it."

Former HRM councillor Patrick Murphy came in second place with around 17 percent of the unofficial results (final vote tallies will be released by HRM on Tuesday). Brenden Sommerhalder was third, followed closely by Chris Poole and Irvine Carvery. Martin Farrell and Anthony Kawalski trailed behind with roughly one percent of the votes each.

As the results came in, Sommerhalder crossed Gottingen Street from his campaign office to join the party with Smith’s team and congratulate the new councillor.

“This has been the most supportive campaign among candidates, I think we will only have positive memories on this campaign,“ Sommerhalder said. “We've always said candidates need to support each other and it will only be true if we continue to after Election Day. So Lindell has my support and he has my assistance. I'm willing to give it.”

The North Memorial Library community worker replaces Jennifer Watts in representing Peninsula North. Watts stepped down after two terms in office while calling for more diversity on council.

Smith becomes the second African-Nova Scotian councillor ever elected to city hall. He follows in the footsteps of Graham Downey, who spent 27 years as an elected representative before losing his seat in 2000.

“This night will forever be marked in the history books," Smith told the crowd at Alteregos. ”We showed that someone like me, an average joe from the community, can make a difference.”

with files from Alexander Quon