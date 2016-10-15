SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Saturday, October 15, 2016

HRM Election / District 8 Lindell Smith makes history in Halifax Peninsula North

 Newly-elected councillor wins by a landslide in District 8.

Posted By on Sat, Oct 15, 2016 at 11:24 PM

Lindell Smith poses with his daughter while watching the election results come in. - VIA ALEXANDER QUON
  • via Alexander Quon
  • Lindell Smith poses with his daughter while watching the election results come in.

 There were cheers and chants of “history in the making” at Lindell Smith’s headquarters as the results came in on election night. 

Smith walked away with over half of the votes cast in Halifax Peninsula North, beating six other candidates by a wide margin.

“Just take a moment and look around this room,” Smith, 26, said in his acceptance speech to a packed house at Alteregos Cafe. “There’s not one person that’s the same. This campaign, it’s something that’s never been done in this city. We showed that if we all work together—no matter our backgrounds, no matter our gender, no matter where we come from—we can do it."

“This night will forever be marked in the history books” click to tweet

Former HRM councillor Patrick Murphy came in second place with around 17 percent of the unofficial results (final vote tallies will be released by HRM on Tuesday). Brenden Sommerhalder was third, followed closely by Chris Poole and Irvine Carvery. Martin Farrell and Anthony Kawalski trailed behind with roughly one percent of the votes each.

As the results came in, Sommerhalder crossed Gottingen Street from his campaign office to join the party with Smith’s team and congratulate the new councillor.

“This has been the most supportive campaign among candidates, I think we will only have positive memories on this campaign,“ Sommerhalder said. “We've always said candidates need to support each other and it will only be true if we continue to after Election Day. So Lindell has my support and he has my assistance. I'm willing to give it.”

 The North Memorial Library community worker replaces Jennifer Watts in representing Peninsula North. Watts stepped down after two terms in office while calling for more diversity on council.

Smith becomes the second African-Nova Scotian councillor ever elected to city hall. He follows in the footsteps of Graham Downey, who spent 27 years as an elected representative before losing his seat in 2000. 

“This night will forever be marked in the history books," Smith told the crowd at Alteregos. ”We showed that someone like me, an average joe from the community, can make a difference.”

with files from Alexander Quon

Tags: , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Lindell Smith makes history in Halifax Peninsula North   (Reality Bites)
  2. Sam Austin takes Dartmouth Centre   (Reality Bites)
  3. Election results by district   (City)
  4. These first-time voters are excited for HRM’s election (even if no one else is)   (City)
  5. Waye Mason reclaims seat for Halifax South Downtown   (Reality Bites)
  6. Halifax Pride remains inclusive   (Voice of the City)
  7. Brad Johns once again HRM's most absent city councillor   (City)
  8. Halifax Pride stands at a crossroads   (Voice of the City)
  9. Lindell Smith wants his community to be heard   (City)
  10. Lisa Blackburn joins a growing list of HRM council candidates   (Reality Bites)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 20
October 13, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.