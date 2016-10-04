click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS

MacPherson can be reached at 902-221-2338 and lil@lilforchange.com, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what mayoral candidate Lil MacPherson sent back.

Why should residents of HRM vote for you?

I have the energy to take effective action for a just and sustainable HRM. If elected, I will be a mayor that listens to the entire region.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

Climate change: Our biggest challenge, and our biggest opportunity.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Fatback Band—(Are You Ready Do The Bus Stop). I dare you not to dance to the next bus.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

I speak way too quickly.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

April Wine

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

A doc on industrial agriculture, and the mistreatment of farm animals.

What pisses you off?

People disrespecting Mother Earth—so, smarten up.

What’s changed the most in the municipality since 2012?

The face of HRM.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

I don't live a life of regrets, but I know in my heart that if I did not run, this would be the biggest regret of my entire life.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

Axe-throwing at Oktoberfest.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Organic rice and vegetables.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

We do not have mitigation and adaptation plans for serious climate change.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Tall. Long arms. Two legs. Nice hair. All jokes aside, Mike is a very nice man with a sense of humour, and a good heart.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

I would like to learn how to scuba dive. I just taught myself how to swim last year.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

I promise not to be socially or environmentally irresponsible.