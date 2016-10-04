click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS

Savage can be reached at 902-431-6453 and info@mikesavage.ca, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what mayor Mike Savage sent back.

———

Why should residents of HRM vote for you?

Since 2012, Halifax has become greener, more prosperous, more liveable, more diverse and more confident. But we’re just getting started, and I continue to have so much passion for our community, and working with the citizens of Halifax to achieve our common goals.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

The election itself. I hope we can see a strong voter turnout, especially among young people.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Top 25 cities in the world to party in.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

“Mike tries to make everyone happy.”

What was the first concert you ever went to?

April Wine

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

Horrible Bosses

What pisses you off?

People who don't know how to manage a four-way stop.

What’s changed the most in the municipality since 2012?

We have momentum. Our economy is in good shape, we’re keeping more of our young people, and our community is more diverse.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

I voted with the Party on a couple of Private Members Bills that I personally disagreed with. It was a discomfort many MPs shared (that’s why I like municipal politics).

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

Donald Trump trying to be taken seriously.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Jambalaya

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

That we may fail to take the best advantage of the assets to be found throughout our municipality.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Passionate about her ideas.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

Coding.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

Rest on my laurels.