Poole can be reached at 902-489-4964 and chris@chrispoole.ca, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Chris Poole from Halifax Peninsula North sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

My family and I are part of this community. I am passionate, dedicated, hard working and would be a strong voice for all residents of the district. I currently serve on Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre, North End Daycare and Northern lights Lantern festival boards, volunteer at our local school on various levels from SAC, Home and School, fundraising events and more. I care deeply for our district and the importance of having District 8 be a strong leader within the city of Halifax and all of HRM.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

The Centre Plan—it's an integral part of our future and how our communities are going to grow for the foreseeable future. We need to be talking more about public schools and how they fit within the Centre Plan.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Head-movement controlled wheel chairs. This is from a discussion with a resident who has a disability that currently has her confined to a wheel chair and in the not-so-distant future she will need this. I need to find out more about it so I can help see if there is any kind of funding initiatives out there for her.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

I tend to be too passionate and have been known to speak out a little too much. I personally think it is a good quality. Just sayin'.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Megadeath/Testament and Judas Priest farewell tour.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

The Big Short. I am about 90 percent finished, but I fell asleep on the couch. The only time I really get to sit down and relax is generally after 10pm, so it normally takes a couple of attempts to finish a movie.

What pisses you off?

When people jump on a "band wagon" for something just because it's the current thing to do.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

Development. I imagine this is a common answer all over the peninsula, not just District 8.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

For the most part I don’t look back with regret in my life. I like to learn from different challenges and experiences and move on with positive solutions. I have found that over the years as I get more involved in volunteering with community organizations, the more I wish I had been involved earlier.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

Jay Dahl's short film, Throw Rock. This was recently screened at AFF Short Film Gala.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Hamburgers. I love a good cheeseburger.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

The large amount of development without having a concrete plan for the future! Don’t get me wrong. I love development and think it is such an important part of this district’s future. But it needs to be smart development done with the local residents and businesses to ensure it enhances our community both in the short term and long term.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

First of all, I don’t think of them as opponents. I know most of the candidates and I think they are a great committed group of people. We are all working together for the betterment of our community and I genuinely feel we all have the best intentions for Halifax Peninsula North and HRM.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

Professionally, I want to figure out how to increase public engagement for municipal and school board level matters. Personally, I would love to have the time to sit down and learn auto mechanics and how to develop apps.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

I promise NOT to become complacent and I promise NOT to stop talking to and for residents about their concerns/ideas and how to best address them.