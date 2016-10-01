via candidate

Carvery can be reached at 902-492-0253 and tcarvery@hotmail.com.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Irvine Carvery from Halifax Peninsula North sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

Experience, knowledge of issues, ability to work with people to gain consensus.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

Diversity, affordable housing and development.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“HRM Centre Plan.”

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

Involved in too many issues.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Symphony NS.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

Tarzan

What pisses you off?

Lack of sensitivity in development.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

Loss of affordable housing.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

None.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

My grandson.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Curry shrimp and rice.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

It's a mad rush for increased density.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Nice.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

How to play guitar.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

Be inaccessible.