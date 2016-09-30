The Coast

Adams can be reached at reelectsteveadams@gmail.com, or via Facebook.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Stephen Adams from Spryfield—Sambro Loop—Prospect Road sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

I have a proven track record of results, and the experience to represent the residents of our district effectively and with competence. We have new or upgraded parks, ball fields and sport fields, with much more to come. On previous occasions, our Sambro bus has been threatened with removal. I was able to save the service and, in fact, enhance it. When it comes before council in the Fall, I have the experience necessary to help maintain it; along with the 15, Purcell's Cove.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

I would like for residents to be talking more about economic development and the potential opportunities for business growth.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Toronto AA Hockey League.” I am recruiting players for our Junior Hockey Team in Spryfield.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

I sometimes bury myself with specific issues, and wait until the last minute to address others.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

KISS.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

Flightplan

What pisses you off?

People parking in handicap zones without the appropriate plates or card.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

The future of the Backlands has changed the most since 2012. When I was elected in 2012, there were discussions of development and water/sewer extension along Purcell's Cove road and throughout the Backlands. At our last Council meeting, I was able to bring forward a motion to have HRM begin the process to acquire the Backlands, thereby eliminating any possibility of development and protecting these lands for residents of today and for future generations to enjoy.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

When I was working as a pharmaceutical representative, I travelled to Newfoundland on a monthly basis. I regret that I didn't take the ferry at least once, and that I didn't take time to see more of the province.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

My dog, Max. If I was a tenth of the man he thinks I am, I would be Superman. Every day with him is a treat.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Barbecued steak, baked potato, coleslaw, five-peppercorn sauce, steamed asparagus and planked salmon with a maple glaze.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

I am concerned about the amount of time it takes for some issues to move through our bureaucracy. Regardless of the magnitude of the issue, two-three years for an answer to come forward is not acceptable. The other concerns revolve around the time it takes to have some of the simpler tasks completed for our residents, such as curb and sod repair, asphalt repair and tree replacement.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

I do not know my opponent, so I can't comment.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

I would like to learn how to install crown moulding. My previous attempts have failed miserably.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

I commit not to make promises. (I can't say I promise not to make promises, because I would then be making a promise)