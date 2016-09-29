click to enlarge via candidate

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Linda Mosher from Halifax West Armdale sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

As an open and inclusive leader, I bring a woman’s perspective to council, which unfortunately is a distinct minority in the council chambers. As many residents tell me, I work hard and get results. My leadership style is persuasive and effective for the betterment of the residents in District 9, as well as the entire municipality. I pursue strategic broad policy initiatives while also resolving issues which have been raised with me by individual residents. As a full-time representative, I perform extensive research and consultation to develop creative solutions. I consult with residents and keep them informed.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

How great Halifax is and the kind of opportunities to make it even better! As a councillor who has championed many positive projects, I have seen the success of public amenities such as the Chain of Lakes Trail, Emera Oval and Halifax Central Library. We need to be optimistic about our future and continue to work together to make positive improvements.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Northwest Arm Shoreline Restoration Study Technical Report.”

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

I have put most of my time and energy into serving my constituents and Halifax Regional Municipality as a whole and do not spend enough time with my family and friends.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Boston at the Halifax Forum.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

Bridge of Spies.

What pisses you off?

When people make statements without accompanying facts. To quote Reg Rankin (who probably heard it from the famous US Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan): “You are entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts.”

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

There have been a myriad of improvements. Some examples are: The Chain of Lakes Trail has been paved and improved. The seawall at the Dingle is under construction to meet the challenges caused by climate change. A natural playground is now being constructed at Sir Sanford Fleming Park and a new boat launch is underway. New park amenities such as Horseshoe Island Park, Flinn Park, St. Agnes Junior High School, Westmount Elementary School. New playground, soccer field, community garden and splash pad at Westwood Park. National Historic Site status for Melville Island and Deadman’s Island. New 10-year strategic plan for Halifax Regional Police. Sidewalk snow removal is now available for ALL residents of District 9, not just for those residents who lived in the area represented by councillor Russell Walker prior to 2012. Lest We Forget sign blades to commemorate servicemen in Westmount. Bluebirds plaque in production.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

With my husband becoming seriously ill over the summer, I sometimes regret that I am not spending enough time with him. While the regret is deep and doesn’t go away, my husband’s constant encouragement of me to continue working as councillor and campaigning for re-election helps get me through each day.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

I was representing the mayor and council at an event to kick off for the Olympic and Paralympic sailors for the 2016 Rio Olympics at the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron. At the beginning of my remarks I started to say “mayor salad,” quickly changing it to “mayor Savage.” The first time I hesitated on the mayor's name! Out of the crowd I started laughing and could not stop.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Chicken stir-fry with basmati rice.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

We do not make bold moves for public transportation. In order for public transportation to be successful it must attract and retain significant ridership. I do not think HRM staff’s Moving Forward Together transit plan is enough. We also need to have livable, affordable housing. The provincial government currently gives incentive for bachelor apartments. We need affordable housing for families. As well, affordable housing cannot simply have housing stock but also community amenities. I’m also concerned that we cannot find a suitable reduced small business tax rate.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Although I do not know either of my opponents, I applaud their interest in public service.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

To speak Italian.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

Will not grandstand at meetings.