Lovelace can be reached at 902-237-1747and info@pamelalovelace.ca, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Pamela Lovelace from Hammonds Plains—St. Margarets sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

My platform is focused on vision, values and real representation. Residents of District 13 should vote for me because I'm not afraid to ask the tough questions and facilitate community conversations as their City Hall legislator. I went head-to-head with the NS Utility & Review Board in 2014 to win property owners the right to appeal their Ditch Tax; in 2015, I pressured Council to remove the Right-of-Way tax of the water bills; in 2016, I urged the Nova Scotia Ombudsman to review Halifax Water's practices under the jurisdiction of the Consumer Protection Act of Nova Scotia and the Interest Act of Canada. District 13 needs change—a councillor who is proactive and truly represents the concerns of all residents.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

I wish people were talking more about the substantive issues associated with the district and demanding more of their councillor.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“British Council Tax model.”

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

Ensuring better work life balance. I feel that those seeking public office need to be flexible and available to residents. Sometimes this adversely impacts family time. Fortunately, I have a supportive family.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

It was an outdoor summer multicultural festival in Edmonton. I think my first show in Halifax was Eric’s Trip.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

A Million Ways to Die in the West.

What pisses you off?

Inequity, dishonesty, and a lack of transparency in public office.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

We now have a Ditch Tax and consultation on a possible permanent asphalt plant in Tantallon. On a positive note, we welcomed a number of new, fantastic residents who contribute to our community, and built a cenotaph to honour veterans.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

Not running earlier. Perhaps I could have stopped the ditch tax and talk of an asphalt plant.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

My kids.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Shepherd’s Pie

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

Ineffective public consultation that restricts public involvement in community development, an unsustainable tax model, inequity in service delivery and access to programs for rural communities, and political influence by developers through lax campaign financing rules.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Stepping up for elected office takes courage, and standing by your platform and principles is to be commended.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

I wish I could meet every resident in District 13 before the election. I want to learn about their concerns and how we can resolve them. I would love to hear from them.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

Not turn my back on ANY constituent. This includes not blocking residents on social media if they are voicing their frustration about issues affecting them, and not openly criticizing residents who are exercising their constitutional right of free speech. It is time for a change in District 13!