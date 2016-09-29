SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Thursday, September 29, 2016

HRM Election / District 13 15 questions with District 13 candidate Pamela Lovelace

I promise not to: “turn my back on ANY constituent. This includes not blocking residents on social media”

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Lovelace can be reached at 902-237-1747 - and info@pamelalovelace.ca, or via Facebook and Twitter. - LENNY MULLINS
  • LENNY MULLINS
  • Lovelace can be reached at 902-237-1747and info@pamelalovelace.ca, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Pamela Lovelace from Hammonds Plains—St. Margarets sent back.

———

Why should residents of your district vote for you?
 My platform is focused on vision, values and real representation. Residents of District 13 should vote for me because I'm not afraid to ask the tough questions and facilitate community conversations as their City Hall legislator. I went head-to-head with the NS Utility & Review Board in 2014 to win property owners the right to appeal their Ditch Tax; in 2015, I pressured Council to remove the Right-of-Way tax of the water bills; in 2016, I urged the Nova Scotia Ombudsman to review Halifax Water's practices under the jurisdiction of the Consumer Protection Act of Nova Scotia and the Interest Act of Canada. District 13 needs change—a councillor who is proactive and truly represents the concerns of all residents.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?
 I wish people were talking more about the substantive issues associated with the district and demanding more of their councillor.

What’s the last thing you Googled?
 “British Council Tax model.”

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?
 Ensuring better work life balance. I feel that those seeking public office need to be flexible and available to residents. Sometimes this adversely impacts family time. Fortunately, I have a supportive family.

What was the first concert you ever went to?
It was an outdoor summer multicultural festival in Edmonton. I think my first show in Halifax was Eric’s Trip.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?
A Million Ways to Die in the West.

What pisses you off?
 Inequity, dishonesty, and a lack of transparency in public office.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?
 We now have a Ditch Tax and consultation on a possible permanent asphalt plant in Tantallon. On a positive note, we welcomed a number of new, fantastic residents who contribute to our community, and built a cenotaph to honour veterans.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?
 Not running earlier. Perhaps I could have stopped the ditch tax and talk of an asphalt plant.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?
 My kids.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?
 Shepherd’s Pie

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?
 Ineffective public consultation that restricts public involvement in community development, an unsustainable tax model, inequity in service delivery and access to programs for rural communities, and political influence by developers through lax campaign financing rules.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?
 Stepping up for elected office takes courage, and standing by your platform and principles is to be commended.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?
 I wish I could meet every resident in District 13 before the election. I want to learn about their concerns and how we can resolve them. I would love to hear from them.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?
 Not turn my back on ANY constituent. This includes not blocking residents on social media if they are voicing their frustration about issues affecting them, and not openly criticizing residents who are exercising their constitutional right of free speech. It is time for a change in District 13!

Tags: , ,

Survey Asks

A full draft of the Centre Plan will be released and presented to the municipality on October 26, just in time for Hallowe’en. In its honour, what classic monster best represents HRM’s current urban growth strategy?

  • Blood-sucking development vampire
  • Ancient, mummified corpse
  • Stitched-together Frankenstein’s monster
  • Mutated zombie bylaw apocalypse
  • ...Werewolves?

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Letters to the editor, September 22, 2016   (Letters)
  2. When your race is a passport to all the best freedoms   (Voice of the City)
  3. The one-time cheater   (Savage Love)
  4. Free Will Astrology   (Free Will Astrology)
  5. Wooing the vote: Landlords lobby for Sue Uteck   (City)
  6. Rally to stop the deportation of Fliss Cramman set for Thursday   (Reality Bites)
  7. Saying farewell to Nova Scotia for a reason   (Voice of the City)
  8. UPDATED: Province may sell old Spring Garden library to private developers   (City)
  9. Development problems dominate Peninsula North candidates forum   (Reality Bites)
  10. Who will Save Young Avenue and what will be left of it?   (City)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 18
September 29, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.