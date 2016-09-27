click to enlarge via Facebook

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Kevin Copley from Middle/Upper Sackville—Beaver Bank—Lucasville sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

This October, the residents of District 14 have a choice to make. They can vote for the same, or they can vote for change by voting for someone who believes in better for his community; by voting for someone who studied community design at Dalhousie University’s school of architecture and planning to learn how to make communities better; by voting for someone who has spent the past three years volunteering for HRM’s North West Planning Advisory Committee reviewing planning applications and following the same policies and procedures as HRM council; by voting for someone who spent the past three-to-four years volunteering in his community to gain a better understanding of the issues facing residents and how to better serve them; by voting for someone who has over a decade of private sector experience with a relevant set of skills that are transferrable to a role on Regional Council; by voting for someone who has committed to living his life in this community and has a vested interest in shaping the future of this district. The residents of District 14 should vote for me because I’m that someone and I’m ready to hit the ground running in October.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

This election in general.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

The answer to question six of this survey.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

“You’re so stubborn” —my wife.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Green Day, “the Dookie Tour,” Halifax Metro Centre, 1995. I was 15, traveled from Cape Breton to the city, rocked out and that very evening was introduced to Pizza Corner.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

Captain Phillips

What pisses you off?

You said keep it brief, whenever possible.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

Aside from the creation of District 14 from two former districts, not a lot has changed, which is precisely why it’s time to elect a new representative for District 14.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

I really don’t have a particular moment in my professional life that I regret. I’ve carefully considered my decisions related to my career and have been fortunate that my hard work has turned into positive opportunity.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

A lunchroom conversation at work. I work with funny people.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Nowadays, whatever a four- and a one-and-a-half-year-old will eat.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

What worries me most about the Halifax Regional Municipality is a general lack of leadership on how to move forward as a regional municipality. HRM is polarized on issues on naming/branding, transit, development, density and can’t seem to come to any sort of consensus on solutions to these (and many more) issues.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

I prefer not to comment.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

I don’t know exactly from where my ancestry comes beyond a couple of generations. I would like to learn that.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

I promise NOT to stay around longer than my best before date.