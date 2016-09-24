SaltBox

Reality Bites

Saturday, September 24, 2016

HRM Election 15 questions with District 8 candidate Anthony Kawalski

“Time for a revolution in common sense, adherence to rules and abandonment of the sense of entitlement here.”

Posted By on Sat, Sep 24, 2016 at 4:15 PM

Kawalski can be reached at 902-403-3860 and anthony@kawalski.ca, or via Facebook and Twitter.
  • Kawalski can be reached at 902-403-3860 and anthony@kawalski.ca, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Anthony Kawalski from Halifax Peninsula North sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?
 Because I will be the voice for them, that listens, as I lead us all to a better future.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?
 The social issues, that are inequality, fairness, lack of inclusion and diversity on so many levels. Time enough for changing those.

What’s the last thing you Googled?
 The deeper context and meaning behind “Peace be upon you” in Arabic.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?
 Too passionate about wanting the best for all.

What was the first concert you ever went to?
 Hawkwind at the Roundhouse, Camden, London.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?
 A clone of Independence Day. It was a real reason to worry about human cloning. The recombinant DNA of the production team was disintegrating along with the script, acting, et cetera.

What pisses you off?
 The waking nightmare of navigating the interaction of pedestrians, cyclists, cars and trucks in our city. Time for a revolution in common sense, adherence to rules and abandonment of the sense of entitlement here.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?
 The sense of optimism that has accelerated apace with our new mayor, the rebranding, the cranes and the arrival of the Irving shipyard. All of those tinged by the real social issues that continue to remove so many from that perceived optimism.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?
 Saying “bless you” to a potential voter. One of my first responses to canvassing, an email entitled “Religion and Politics” berating me for not appreciating his existential views, which are ostensibly mine anyway. My platform message was sadly irrelevant to him in his ire.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?
The thought of filling in this survey.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?
 Spaghetti Bolognese—brings me domestic bliss, when I serve it to my husband, Jon.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?
 The lack of cohesion in council behind the rural and urban consensus, which compounds the lack of concerted momentum to bring urgent, cogent change. That word again.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?
 The three who I started the campaign with—Lindell, Brenden, Chris—I see as a team whom of each, if I were elected, I would wish to work with for advice and input from their respective fields of strength. The others, are simply that—the others, at this stage of where I feel our voters need District 8 to be heading.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?
 To add Arabic to my list of poly-lingualism. I wish to do more than say “As-salamu alaykum” to them.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?
 To stop listening to the views and opinions of others whilst forming my position on our collective future.

Guides

