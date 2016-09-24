via candidate

Milburn can be reached at 902-412-8899 andned.milburn@yahoo.com, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Ned Milburn from Dartmouth Centre sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

I bring informed vision through diverse experience. I have worked as an educator in a variety of settings. I have been an advocate and leader in structural reform and labour law compliance while employed as manager on an international team in Japan. I have brought about reform in accounting processes with a multi-million dollar seafood exporter after returning to Canada in 2005. I founded my own business repairing and building guitars, and I co-founded and co-manage an international business with my wife. I have proven my ability to adapt to and thrive in new conditions. I am an analytical and creative problem solver, who has proven his ability to achieve results and communicate effectively in a team setting. I have strong ethics and morals, and am never afraid to advocate for my community, even when it puts me in a position of personal detriment.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

Crosswalk safety and traffic calming. Plans to stimulate longterm sustainable economic growth through environmental stewardship. This does not mean these are the only issues I am concerned about, but other issues are already well identified.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

I don't Google. I use Yahoo web searches. I recently searched about traffic calming, household size wind turbines and the origami expert "Kamiya" for whom I did live translation at events in the HRM marking 80 years of official ties between Canada and Japan.

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

I am a perfectionist.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Stevie Ray Vaughan in Sydney, Cape Breton

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

I don't remember...Something on Netflix.

What pisses you off?

The lack of progress our “leaders” are making in bringing about simple but effective ways to accelerate environmental stewardship at the same time as developing a long term sustainable economy.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

Not a lot. But there are a few more new liked buildings, a few more new disliked buildings and a few new interesting businesses here and there. And snow removal has gotten somewhat worse.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

I don't really know. There is a Japanese saying, “Koukai wa saki ni tatazu,” which means “Regret doesn't move us forward.” So I don't focus on regret. I focus on what positive change is yet to be made.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

Someone's hilarious comment at the bottom of an internet news article.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Stir fry.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

Rampant development and infilling of green-space, as well as the accelerated development of new infrastructure before we properly repair and maintain existing infrastructure.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

I see strengths and weaknesses in everyone including myself, but I don't think it is appropriate to discuss this publicly. It is for residents to assess personally and choose who they feel has the strengths they are looking for in a District 5 councillor.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

How to install a household size wind/solar combo electric system.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

Say, “That's not my responsibility! There's nothing I can do about it."