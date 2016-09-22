SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share
  |  

Thursday, September 22, 2016

City News HRM reaches $3.6-million settlement for St. Patrick’s-Alexandra

Council asks for staff report on using money towards improving North Memorial library.

Posted By on Thu, Sep 22, 2016 at 10:18 AM

ANGELA GZOWSK
  • ANGELA GZOWSK

Jono Developments will pay HRM $3.6 million for the former St. Patrick’s-Alexandra elementary school. 

Regional Council voted 14-2 in approval of a settlement agreement between the municipality and the developer during an in-camera meeting Tuesday night. Only peninsula councillors Waye Mason and Jennifer Watts voted against the sale.

Some of that money may end up going towards renovating and enhancing the nearby Halifax North Memorial Public Library. Council asked for a staff report exploring that option at the same meeting.

Closed in 2009, St. Pat’s-Alexandra was declared surplus in 2011 and put up for sale through a Request For Proposals. HRM agreed to sell the property to the recommended buyer—Joe Metlege’s Jono—but that decision was reversed after a number of north end organizations rightly pointed out the sale was against council’s own policies to first offer surplus property to community groups.

 After years of negotiations, legal threats and little progress, city staff say Tuesday’s sale “concludes legal proceedings” between Jono and HRM. 

 The final sale price of $3.6 million is adjusted from Jono’s original $3 million offer in 2011, accounting for the property’s increased assessment.

Here's the declassified in camera report:

Tags: , , ,

Survey Asks

A full draft of the Centre Plan will be released and presented to the municipality on October 26, just in time for Hallowe’en. In its honour, what classic monster best represents HRM’s current urban growth strategy?

  • Blood-sucking development vampire
  • Ancient, mummified corpse
  • Stitched-together Frankenstein’s monster
  • Mutated zombie bylaw apocalypse
  • ...Werewolves?

View Results

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Some asshole keeps making bomb threats   (Reality Bites)
  2. Equity educators are often the ones in need of education   (Voice of the City)
  3. North End Community Health Centre gets a new home on Gottingen Street   (Reality Bites)
  4. Poverty issues takes centre stage at Dartmouth Centre forum   (Reality Bites)
  5. Who will Save Young Avenue and what will be left of it?   (City)
  6. 15 questions with District 13 councillor Matt Whitman   (Reality Bites)
  7. 15 questions with District 6 candidate Carlos Beals   (Reality Bites)
  8. Ready to date, now what?   (Savage Love)
  9. 15 questions with District 5 candidate Kate Watson   (Reality Bites)
  10. Saying farewell to Nova Scotia for a reason   (Voice of the City)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 17
September 22, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.