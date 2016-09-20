SaltBox

Reality Bites

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

HRM Election The city's mayoral candidates won't be using any campaign signs this election

Mike Savage and Lil MacPherson agree to keep things classy.

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 9:32 AM

Incumbent mayor Savage (in 2012) and challenger MacPherson. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Incumbent mayor Savage (in 2012) and challenger MacPherson.

While some open districts this election seem to have more lawn signs than eligible voters, HRM’s two mayoral candidates won’t be slapping any advertisements onto residential properties.

On Monday incumbent mayor Mike Savage and challenger Lil MacPherson issued joint press releases announcing their decision to forego lawn signs in favour of “other means of promoting political engagement.”

“I think it’s the right time for a ‘no signs’ approach in Halifax,” writes Savage, who claims to still have “thousands of signs” from his last campaign in 2012.

“Efforts to improve pro-environmental behaviours are necessary, and should be part of decision-making processes and structures,” writes MacPherson in the same release.

A climate change and food activist, MacPherson is running on an environmental and sustainable development platform.

The candidates’ campaign teams “believe” this is the first time in Canada lawn signs haven’t been used in a contested mayoral race.

Hopefully the two candidates will find something to disagree about come the first mayoral debate, taking place October 6 at Neptune Theatre. Election day is October 15.

Tags: , , ,

Survey Asks

Four councillors aren’t re-offering. Four have already won by acclamation. Of the eight sitting councillors left, who do you think is most likely to be defeated on election day?

  • David Hendsbee
  • Tony Mancini
  • Waye Mason
  • Linda Mosher
  • Russell Walker
  • Stephen Adams
  • Matt Whitman
  • Brad Johns

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Halifax’s dumbest intersection is getting fixed   (Reality Bites)
  2. What does a police research coordinator do?   (City)
  3. Canadian universities are becoming divestment dinosaurs   (Voice of the City)
  4. The trials of Dr. Horne   (Health)
  5. Lacking the tools to stop bad development   (City)
  6. How do you buy weed in Halifax?   (Health)
  7. Why dads-to-be should take birth preparation classes   (Voice of the City)
  8. Saying farewell to Nova Scotia for a reason   (Voice of the City)
  9. Sheri   (Shoptalk)
  10. I want to be raised in a healthy environment, not a world of hatred   (Voice of the City)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 16
September 15, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.