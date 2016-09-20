click to enlarge via Halifax Water

The affected areas that are under conserve water orders.

A lack of rain and a long, hot summer has resulted in “historic low water levels” in Lake Major, says a mandatory news release from Halifax Water.

In order to conserve what water is left, the utility has instituted water use restrictions for all residents and businesses in the affected areas until further notice.

The Lake Major Water Treatment Plant serves Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Westphal, North Preston and Eastern Passage (see map above).

Anyone in those communities will have to avoid watering their lans, gardens, filling their pools, washing their cars or any other outside water usage.

“These water restrictions are being implemented to maintain essential water service for all customers in the Lake Major service area,” writes Halifax Water spokesperson James Campbell in the release. “Conserving water will help avoid a potentially serious situation involving future water outages.”

The dry summer has also been responsible for droughts throughout southwestern Nova Scotia, which seems to be the ever-worsening norm in the near future thanks to climate change.