click to enlarge Castle can be reached at Colincastlefordistrictone@gmail.com and 902-789-3446. He abstains from social media.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Colin Castle from Waverley—Fall River—Musquodoboit Valley sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

Over the course of the summer, I have knocked on nearly every door in District 1 so far. I have had the fortunate opportunity to speak with a little shy of 2,500 residents face-to-face on their doorsteps. I have taken the time to come to you proactively, to listen to the concerns you and your neighbors are facing in your community. I believe this level of dedication should be demanded from every elected official because it shows a candidate is willing to earn constituents’ votes. Also, during those conversations a majority of residents expressed to me they would like to see someone young get elected because it is time for the next generation to start getting involved. I agree with these people and it is a key reason I am running. As someone in their mid-twenties, I have an intrinsically vested interest to the decisions being made because people around my age and younger will be living with and paying for these decisions much longer than mom and dad or gram and gramps. All this to say I will be very careful and considerate about the ramifications of how I vote and motions I will put forward if elected.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

I wish more people were talking about how to incorporate the environment into City Hall. I will be the first to admit I would never affiliate myself with the Green Party or any type of ecological/environmental movement, but intelligent and rational people have already figured out our climate globally is changing. They have been warning us for years. Climate change is an undeniable scientific fact. So I wish people were talking more about how we can incorporate minor changes in how we do business as a municipality to affect major change in the grand scheme of things.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

The last thing I Googled was William Gill. He painted a stage curtain which is presently housed at the Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre. The curtain was originally painted on site for the Majestic Theatre in 1892. The more you know!

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

The most accurate criticism someone has made about me had to come in the form of a report card comment when I must have been in Grade 2 or Grade 3. I don’t remember it exactly but it was something to the effect of “does not interact well with others, very serious.” And in a way, I suppose that still holds true today. Back then the comment came to be because while other kids were playing and having fun, I was sitting at my desk reading, doing math or practicing handwriting. Even at a very young age, I had the mindset of “I’m in school to learn, not to play. I can play after I’m out of school!” I’m still just as serious today but I interact very well with others now.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

The first concert I ever went to was in 2006. The Rolling Stones were playing the Common and had special guests Alice Cooper, Kanye West and Sloan in tow. I missed Sloan and only caught the last song of Alice Cooper’s set. I did catch Alice when he came back to Halifax in 2009. It was a rainy and muddy experience but what a show!

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

How embarrassing. I would love to say something great like The Godfather or Scarface, but the last movie I didn’t finish was The Good Dinosaur.

What pisses you off?

Politically, people who don’t vote then bitch about their problems pisses me off. As a regular human being, people who think the orange light between red and green means speed up. Orange means prepare to STOP if you’re approaching the intersection and it means clear the intersection if you’ve already entered. It never has and never will mean speed up and cut me off.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

The biggest change in our district since 2012 has actually been the creation of our district in 2012. The residents of the former District 1 went from being a group of communities with common interests, values and goals to being divided and lumped into the dense suburban population of Waverley and Fall River. We effectively lost our representation at City Hall because Barry Dalrymple mainly focused and cared for Fall River and surrounding area.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

I have no regrets. I own every decision I have made rightly or wrongly.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

The last thing that really made me laugh was watching a brief clip from The Simpsons where Homer thought about him being the mayor. I laughed so hard at that clip. For your online audience, you can view it here.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

When I’m lazy and want something easy, pasta. It takes very little effort to brown some ground beef, throw in some veggies and sauce, then boil water. For special occasions like my anniversary or Valentine’s Day however, I make chicken-fried steak with white gravy and biscuits.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

What worries me most about HRM is an overall lack of identity. We are simply too big to be unified on how we present ourselves to the province, the country and the world. Hell, even to ourselves. If amalgamation was truly successful, people in Dartmouth wouldn’t care about the signs changing and people in the rural parts would feel connected to the downtown core. But that didn’t happen and it never will happen because it is Nova Scotia. We are fearful and hesitant to change. I would say that worries me the most because if we're not all on the same page then progress is going to be painfully slow and mired with in-fighting.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Humans. Three males. Two females.

What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

I would like to learn more about what makes people tick. As a salesperson, I have been trained in techniques which play up certain aspects of the subconscious to almost manipulate the decision making process. I understand the how of the process, but I’d like to better understand the why of what makes people do what they do and decide what they decide. Our brains are a fascinating place and I enjoy being fascinated.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

I promise not to make promises. The worst thing anyone can do is tell you they can and will do something then tell you it can’t be done. People are fed up with politicians promising them the world and then doing nothing for four years. Then year four rolls around and they realize they need to do something to get elected so they make more promises. If I am elected, I won’t make promises. I will get results on the issues affecting you. I will put all my effort into identifying problems and working on solutions to get the best results possible for District 1 and HRM. Plain and simple. Politics as it should be.