Monday, June 15, 2015

5 things you need to know Monday

Including an 800-year-old’s birthday celebration in Halifax.

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2015 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge If you like Magna Carta, you'll love Gloria McCluskey's petition to bring the name Dartmouth back. - BIANCA MÜLLER
  • BIANCA MÜLLER
  • If you like Magna Carta, you'll love Gloria McCluskey's petition to bring the name Dartmouth back.

1
Six months after Gloria McCluskey brought up noisy train whistles, CBC gets around to interviewing Dartmouth residents about the noise that’s keeping them up at night. The whistles only started because of the extra people and traffic crossing the tracks from the nearby King’s Wharf development. It looks like more safety measures—including two $7,000 signal lights (being paid for by King’s Wharf developer Francis Fares)—will soon be installed, replacing whistle requirements. Then downtown Dartmouth will only have bridge construction noise to keep residents up at night.

2
Gloria McCluskey is also championing a petition to restore the Dartmouth name to various landmarks on the dark side of the harbour. The former Dartmouth mayor has repeatedly expressed her distaste for the municipality’s rebranding last summer, which made Halifax the official name for the whole HRM. McCluskey will present the 1,200-signature petition to city council tomorrow.

3
Get in, we’re going shopping. Mel Boutilier, formerly of the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank, has now opened the Metro Care and Share Thrift Shop on Agricola Street (at the old Discount Car and Truck rental shop). The shop already has its own Twitter and website, both of which are mostly news about Boutilier at the moment.

4
Hungry weather watchers, now is your (our!) time. The first Food Truck Party of the season is Thursday at the Museum of Natural History, and because IT’S HAPPENING RAIN OR SHINE, every forecast is a tantalizing hint at wardrobe and eating advice. Will it be a drizzly day perfect for rubber boots and Ol’ School Donuts? A blistering tank tops and Lemon Dogs Lemonade sort of heat? The latest word is cloudy and 19 degrees—or Kitchen Door Mac & Cheese washed down with Garrison’s finest.

+ an 800-year-old Sure Thing
King’s College will celebrate 800 years of Magna Carta today, because of course it will. Being King’s, the celebration this evening will naturally take the form of panel discussions on the charter’s historical circumstances and the “ecclesiastical context of its production.” The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Afterwards the panelists and attendees will go drinking, again fulfilling King’s stereotypes.

What’s Magna Carta anyway? Here’s the short video Bad King John commissioned to explain the idea to the peasantry of 1215, and it still stands up 800 years later.

