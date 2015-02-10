click to enlarge Knock knock, anyone home?

Last week saw Halifax Regional Council assemble amid snowstorm and sickness to hash out municipal matters. It seemed like every second councillor had some sort of flu, with mayor Mike Savage in particular barely able to speak. So no judgments on anyone’s dedication as we present HRM council’s attendance records for 2014.

It’s Brad Johns at the top of the list with the most missed meetings last year. The Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville councillor didn’t attend 25 assemblies in total, missing six Regional Council meetings spread out over five different months. Johns also missed six appeals standing committees throughout 2014, and five meetings of the executive standing committee.

At 18, Linda Mosher has the second-highest amount of meetings missed, but virtually all of those came from the Halifax West Armdale councillor’s medical leave as she recovered from surgery. Otherwise, she missed audit and finance committee meetings on May 21, June 5 and October 15. The June special meeting was only six minutes long, and Mosher was present for the joint special meeting with community planning and economic development that happened immediately afterward. One could argue that's late, not absent, but the councillor did miss out on a vote to recommend an increase of $313,057 in the marketing levy special events reserve, so we'll count it.

Tim Outhit attended all Regional Council and committee of the whole meetings, but somehow missed out on 13 standing committee agendas. He was on the audit and finance and community planning and economic development committees, and is still a member of the transportation standing committee.

Reg Rankin missed a total of 14 meetings, nearly all of which were during his two-month paid leave after being arrested in March for impaired driving.

Highest attendance went to Russell Walker, with only one standing committee session missed. Mayor Mike Savage also only had one absence (a committee of the whole meeting) in all of 2014, but Walker had more meetings to attend because of community council.

During the last calendar year there were 58 standing committee, 45 community council, 19 committee of the whole and 24 council meetings.

Councillors Regional Council Committee of the Whole Community councils Standing comm. Total Brad Johns 6 4 4 11 25 Linda Mosher 5 5 2 6 18 Tim Outhit 0 0 2 13 15 Reg Rankin 5 2 3 4 14 Bill Karsten 4 2 3 4 13 Darren Fisher 2 2 4 2 10 Barry Dalrymple 2 2 0 4 8 Gloria McCluskey 1 0 2 5 8 Lorelei Nicoll 1 0 2 2 5 David Hendsbee 0 0 1 3 4 Jennifer Watts 0 1 2 1 4 Matt Whitman 0 1 1 1 3 Stephen Adams 0 0 0 2 2 Steve Craig 0 0 0 2 2 Waye Mason 1 0 0 1 2 Russell Walker 0 0 0 1 1 Mike Savage 0 1 N/A 0 1

Community council attendance.

Standing committee attendance.