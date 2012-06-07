John Newcombe killed

click to enlarge

In the early hours of June 1, John Newcombe was shot five times outside Winston’s Pub in Clayton Park. The 27-year-old had attended a live music show at the pub and was gunned down afterwards, while having a cigarette. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter ran off down Willett Street.

Police haven’t made any arrests, but believe his death was intentional, and are asking anyone with insight into Newcombe’s life, even from months before his death, to come forward with information. With that information, and some surveillance tapes from nearby businesses, they are continuing to search for a suspect with a motive.

Also known under his professional name “Nukem,” the tattoo artist worked at Oceanic Art in Dartmouth, and then Newcombe's Ink, his own shop on Sackville Street, and was developing a career as a rapper---there are seven music videos on his YouTube account.

A week ago, Newcombe uploaded his last YouTube video, called “Mean Witted,” which disses three Halifax rappers.

Newcombe appeared on the infamous website TheDirty.com, but the page filled with anonymous comments has been removed by the website manager since his death. On Facebook, it’s nothing but praise for Newcombe and his tattooing talent. “Rest peacefully, John. Even when you're down you still keep going. A piece of you lives in everyone you put the needle to,” wrote someone identified as Amanda Nicholson.

This is the seventh homicide this year in Halifax, and the second shooting death this week.