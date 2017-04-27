SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Art Attack

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Visual art Viewing Vorarlberg

Travelling exhibition comes to Halifax.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 5:40 PM


screen_shot_2017-04-24_at_11.02.51_am.png

Getting Things Done: Evolution of the Built Environment in Vorarlberg.
Dalhousie University’s School of Architecture
May 1-21, 7pm
free

Can’t visit Austria? Don’t worry, a small piece of the country is coming to Halifax.

It’s a travelling exhibition called, "Getting Things Done: Evolution of the Built Environment in Vorarlberg." It focuses on architecture and emphasizes the building culture in the State of Vorarlberg, Austria.

Over the last half a century Vorarlberg has been gaining international attention for its innovative designs and buildings. Invested in young designers who have a traditional eye, they focus on being ecologically friendly while moulding their work around Vorarlberg’s alpine landscape.

The presentation will include a large variety of photos and photographic illusions. If anyone has questions feel free to ask the exhibit curator and project leader, Wolfgang Fiel. He’ll be talking about the building movement.



Related Events

  • Getting Things Done: Evolution of the Built Environment in Vorarlberg

    Getting Things Done: Evolution of the Built Environment in Vorarlberg @ Dalhousie School of Architecture and Planning

    • Mon., May 1, 7 p.m.

Related Locations

  |  

Survey Asks

What issue do you most care about in the upcoming provincial election?

  • Healthcare
  • Environment
  • Arts
  • Education
  • Housing
  • Economy

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Events
Music
Film Times
Dining
Locations

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Review: Selina Latour's Justine With Art   (Visual Art)
  2. Chantel me about it   (Comedy)
  3. 2017 East Coast Literary Award nominations revealed   (Literary)
  4. Comedy of sharers   (Comedy)
  5. James Kirkpatrick's point of sail   (Visual Art)
  6. Steampunked   (Culture)
  7. Carol Zoccoli's got skills   (Comedy)
  8. Maudie: wrongly located, but beautifully shot   (Film + TV)
  9. Viewing Vorarlberg   (Art Attack)
  10. Coming in for a Landry   (Comedy)

Art Attack

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 48
April 27, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.