Getting Things Done: Evolution of the Built Environment in Vorarlberg.
Dalhousie University’s School of Architecture
May 1-21, 7pm
free
Can’t visit Austria? Don’t worry, a small piece of the country is coming to Halifax.
It’s a travelling exhibition called, "Getting Things Done: Evolution of the Built Environment in Vorarlberg." It focuses on architecture and emphasizes the building culture in the State of Vorarlberg, Austria.
Over the last half a century Vorarlberg has been gaining international attention for its innovative designs and buildings. Invested in young designers who have a traditional eye, they focus on being ecologically friendly while moulding their work around Vorarlberg’s alpine landscape.
The presentation will include a large variety of photos and photographic illusions. If anyone has questions feel free to ask the exhibit curator and project leader, Wolfgang Fiel. He’ll be talking about the building movement.
ART ATTACK »
posted by MEGAN FRASER, Apr 27/17
Third annual gala hosted at Casino Nova Scotia. comments 0
ART ATTACK »
posted by KATLYN PETTIPAS, Apr 27/17
Travelling exhibition comes to Halifax. comments 0
ART ATTACK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Apr 20/17
Line-up revealed at Thursday's launch. comments 0
ART ATTACK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Apr 19/17
ART ATTACK »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, Apr 19/17
ART ATTACK »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 6/17
The author/artist prints local's busts for country-wide art project. comments 0