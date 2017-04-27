SaltBox
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Film + TV Screen Nova Scotia rolls out award nominees

Third annual gala hosted at Casino Nova Scotia.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 6:02 PM

Ashley McKenzie's Werewolf is nominated for Best Feature Film.
  • Steve Wadden
  • Ashley McKenzie's Werewolf is nominated for Best Feature Film.

Screen Nova Scotia Awards Gala
Thursday, May 4
Casino Nova Scotia

The names are in.

The nominees were announced for the third annual Screen Nova Scotia Awards Gala. Comedy duo Bette MacDonald and Maynard Morrison will be hamming it up as the hosts this year.

“These awards celebrate the talent, creativity and vision that are the trademarks of Nova Scotia film, television, and digital animation,” says Erika Beatty, executive director of Screen Nova Scotia, in a press release.

The awards include a new addition—the Community Recognition award—celebrating valued members of the local film industry. First up for the award is Dave Myatt, who served as a link between film and the south end of Halifax. He worked at the Atlantic School of Theology, found in that neighbourhood, for over 17 years.

Nominees were presented by Screen Nova Scotia and Digital Animators of Nova Scotia (DANS). Nominees for the ACTRA Awards have yet to be announced.

Screen Nova Scotia Nominees

Best Feature Film:
Ariyah & Tristan's Inevitable Break-Up (Koumbie)
Exit Thread (Winter Light Productions, Paul Kimball)
Weirdos (Hold Fast Pictures, Bruce McDonald)
Werewolf (Grassfire Films, Ashley McKenzie)

Best Documentary Film:
My Life So Far (Nova Productions, Alan Collins)
Perfume War (Loud Baby Productions, Michael Melski)
Play Your Gender (Stephanie Clattenburg)
Quebec My Country Mon Pays (John Walker Productions, John Walker)

Best Short Film:
Black Cop (Black Rabbit Entertainment, Cory Bowles)
Fish (Heather Young)
How You Turned Into A Fish (Jenna Marks Films, Jenna Marks)
Hustle & Heart (Koumbie)

Best Animated Series:
Kulipari – Army of Frogs (Cartoon Conrad)
Little People (DHX Media)
Pickle & Peanut (Copernicus Studio)
Teen Titans Go (Copernicus Studio)

Best Television Series:
Mr. D (Topsail Entertainment)
This Hour Has 22 Minutes (DHX – Hour Productions)
Trailer Park Boys (Sunnyvale Productions)
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park (TPB OTP Productions)

Film Crew Excellence Award:
Angela Murphy-Production Designer
Sandra MacMurray-Props Builder
Sarah Byrne-Picture Editor
William Gerhardt-Greens Person

Digital Animators of Nova Scotia (DANS) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Animation:
DataMine (Animator Tim Tracey; Tim Tracey Animation)
Gummi (Animator Jeff Smith; DHX Studios)
Kulipari – Army of Frogs (Animator Jered MacPhee; Cartoon Conrad)

