SaltBox

Art Attack

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Dance Mocean's double feature dance show

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 2:47 PM

mocean_feature1.jpg

Mocean Dance Double Bill
Feb. 23-24, 8 p.m.
Alderney Landing, Dartmouth

Mocean Dance is letting audiences take in two of their hit performances in one night for their double bill event: Canvas 5 x 5 and Sable Island.

Choreographer Tedd Robinson drew from both Scottish and Japanese influences to create Canvas 5 x 5. Four dancers use the stage as their blank canvas, as if to create a work of art before the audience’s eyes. A literal canvas is also featured as a prop. In July of last year, Canvas 5 x 5 was the recipient of the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia Masterworks Arts Award.

Ahead of the show’s initial performance in 2012, Mocean’s artistic director Sara Coffin said dance never failed to pull on her heartstrings.

"Imagine the dancers folding, whipping, and flying with the fabric, at times in control of the canvas, and at times vulnerable around these blank sheets of infinite possibility.” click to tweet

Sable Island, which premiered in spring 2015, is a five-dancer piece. At the time, choreographer Serge Bennathan told The Coast it was largely inspired by themes of survival and adaptation—two things required of any person or animal who lives on Nova Scotia’s remote island. The dancers’ physical movements are meant to reflect the forces of nature and "what it is like to be in a storm on the island.”

"By looking at the dancers I hope we will be able to feel the storm coming.” click to tweet




Tags: ,

Related Events

  • Mocean Dance Double Bill @ Alderney Landing

    • Feb. 23-24, 8 p.m.

Related Locations

Survey Asks

The snowbanks are as tall as Citadel Hill and it’s illegal to shovel onto the street, so what should we do with all this snow?

  • Open an artisanal snow cone shop
  • Apply to city hall for a snow fort development agreement
  • Liberals vs. Nova Scotia Teachers Union snowball fight
  • Push it all onto Moncton

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. REVIEW: The Discovery Centre   (Culture)
  2. Below Her Mouth: sexy, but lacks story   (Film + TV)
  3. Salvage, Stephen Maher’s South Shore murder mystery   (Literary)
  4. Review: Re-Fringed Day Two   (Theatre)
  5. Art In Fest finds its range   (Visual Art)
  6. Putting the spotlight on Women Making Waves in film   (Art Attack)
  7. Nude Pictures   (Comics)
  8. Escape from Planet Earth   (Film + TV)
  9. True Story by Scott Sullivan   (Comics)
  10. Kwestomar Kreation's 3rd Annual Fashion Show Tonight   (Culture)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 38
February 16, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.