Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Film + TV Putting the spotlight on Women Making Waves in film

Weekend conference highlights female industry professionals.

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge Ashley McKenzie will be a guest speaker at the WMW conference, whose film Werewolf is shown in this still. - STEVE WADDEN
  • Steve Wadden
  • Ashley McKenzie will be a guest speaker at the WMW conference, whose film Werewolf is shown in this still.

Women Making Waves 2017
March 3-5
Best Western Chocolate Lake
Non-member $250, member $185, student/senior $130
Tickets also available for individual events

Next week, film fanatics will get the chance to learn from female filmmakers of Canada.

Women in Film and Television – Atlantic is once again hosting the Women Making Waves conference: a weekend of screenings, panels and workshops.

Guest speakers will hone in on various topics during the “spotlight conversations.” Ashley McKenzie, whose film Werewolf has been nominated for multiple Canadian Screen Awards, will discuss pursuing her career out of Cape Breton and how she balances the roles of director and writer. Producer and screenwriter Jen Holness will look at the the impact of gender and race in film.

Director Jordan Canning, whose work includes films such as Suck It Up and We Were Wolves, will be in also be attendance. She’s slated to lead a director’s workshop on Saturday, taking participants on the journey of Suck It Up from a director’s point of view by showing how the movie went “from concept to completion.”

In addition to live-action film, animation will be a focus. The “innovation in animation” presentations will feature experts from DHX Media, National Film Board and Copernicus Studios, along with an animation workshop by Lynn Wilton.

Hopeful filmmakers can share their own ideas for short films at the pitch competition: a five-minute session before industry experts and an audience. The winner will get a prize package including cash and production services.

Donna Davies, Min Sook Lee and Cathy Gulkin will additionally be among the slew of industry professionals.





