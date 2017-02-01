February's must-see exhibits

click to enlarge Ruthie Titus

Lido Pimienta, photo via Khyber Centre for the Arts event page

Yo, check your pagan calendars. We are halfway between the winter solstice and equinox and if you don’t care about charging your crystals in the Imbolc moonlight then here’s the deal: It means more daylight, more daylight means the days stretch longer. Add in a couple of art-focused outings in that extra time and improve your February almost as much as a heft hunk of rose quartz can.

Lorraine Field, Alas, a series of visual laments is at the SMU Art Gallery until March 5. Touching, moving and emotionally provoking, the show is Field’s photographic response to her husband of five decades—poet Roger Field—passing.

Ruth Marsh, Corpus Melliferous at the Craig Gallery shows how Marsh's love of bees goes from cyborg drones to this collection of swirling, organic drawings. Click for event details here. And read our story here.

Pre-Shrunk 2017 is Argyle Fine Art's celebration of all things small. the latest in the yearly installment of small art brings a new crop of 4x4 works, all for $175 each. Event info here.

Lido Pimienta art sale, artist talk and live performance at the Khyber Centre of the Arts. Pimienta is a Colombian born, Toronto-based interdisciplinary artist/curator and musician. Exploring "the politics of gender, race, motherhood, identity and the construct of the Canadian landscape in the Latin American Diaspora and vernacular", Pimienta's illustrations and prints, ceramics and textiles will be exhibited and for sale at the Khyber Centre for the Arts Monday, February 6, 6-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday 12-5pm and during her talk and performance. Monday evening, Pimienta will give an artist talk about her practice as an artist and curator and facilitate a group discussion on how to survive as an artist and how to work around the dependence on grants. Live show details here. Art sale and talk details here.

Jade Byard Peek, Bria Miller and Michael Davies-Cole's, We Are Griots at the Anna Leonowens Gallery, curated by our New Art 2017 cover subject Jade Byard Peek, this show marks an important chapter of Black and Indigenous art in Halifax. Do not miss. Event details here. Read more about Byard Peek and the event here.