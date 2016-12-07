Getting portraits done for the Khyber

click to enlarge Kathryn Johnson

A portrait by Kathryn Johnson, who will be participating in the Khyb-PORTRAITS event.

Khyb-PORTRAITSSaturday, December 10, 2-7pm15-minute portrait sitting: $1530-minute portrait sitting: $30(+5 to add prop or pet)Art Bar +Projects, 1873 Granville Street

If you’ve ever wondered what you a watercolour version of yourself might look like, Saturday is the chance to find out. The Khyber Centre for the Arts has organized its second Khyb-PORTRAITS fundraiser, where attendees can choose from over 10 artists who’ll be prepared to draw their portrait.

“It’s just a lot of fun to get a lot of people together doing different things, and [it’s] something that brings in people of all ages,” says Hannah Guinan, artistic director at the Khyber.

While some artists will be employing more traditional tools, such as charcoal, others will be working through quirkier methods. Emily Lawrence, for example, plans on experimenting with “recipe portraits.” Noah Lichtblau will be selling macaroni frames at the event.

If you want your pet with you, you can bring them along—it’ll only cost you an extra five dollars. “I was talking to someone who was like, ‘Oh, I might bring my bearded dragon in,’” says Guinan. Still five dollars. You can also have a prop included for the same price.

Some of that money will go to the artists, while the rest will go towards the Khyber’s winter 2017 programs. One of those is The Gonzago Institute—The Khyber’s “free masters program,” as Guinan puts it—which will be back for its second year.

“It’s a space for people who are not in school currently full-time, and who are craving for and need a space to talk about art,” says Guinan. The 3-month certificate program is currently accepting applications.

Also on tap for the new year is the Black Lives Matter Reading Group and Speaker Series. Halifax-based artists Shaya Ishaq​ and Jade Peek are organizing the reading group, which is based on the syllabus of a Black Lives Matter course at New York University.

“All the money will go to the portrait artists or it will go directly to speaker fees and other expenses associated with those two programs,” says Guinan. The full list of Speaker Series guests will be announced in early January.