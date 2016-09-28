click to enlarge via Hopscotch Halifax

Alfie is opening for Quake & Kayo Friday night at the CoHo.

Starting tomorrow, Hopscotch Festival is back in Hali, for three days filled with hip-hop music and dance, and visual urban art. Hosted by HRM, this fest turns 7 this time around.

Hopscotch kicks off Thursday with an artist mixer they’re calling “NS meets UK,” at Seven Bays Bouldering. These emerging hip-hop and grime artists hailing from across the ocean are Ms Banks, SNE, Mystry, C Cane, Ky’ Orion, and MalikMD7. The performances by Halifax emcees are still TBA.

Friday night brings live art to Dartmouth Cove (18 Canal Street)—when international urban artists will wreak havoc on 10,000 square feet of concrete.

It’s also a live filming recording of Team BackPack’s second ever Canadian cypher, featuring Quake Matthews, Pat Stay, Thrillah and Alfie. Afterwards, folks can move on over to the Company House, where Quake Matthews and Kayo will wrap up their cross-Canada tour, featuring Lost & Found with special guest openers MATTY, Marvin Divine, Alfie. “It’s usually more of the underground space, not as well known” says Billy Comer, coordinator of Hopscotch. He thinks this event is the festival’s hidden gem.

Hip-hop enthusiasts won’t want to miss the “music in business” panels at the Central Library, where industry pros will share their wisdom on becoming a successful artist. Speakers include Fiona Bloom from The Bloom Effect (New York). Riley Kirkwood from Post Office Studio (Toronto), Urban Monk, producer/Amy Winehouse Foundation (UK), Miss C Brown, and Kimani Moore from Moore Entertainment (London/Atlanta).

Saturday’s main event is Classified’s performance at the Spatz Theatre, with the first 200 tickets free. But don’t peace out after the show—stick around for an afterparty outside of the theatre. With jams from DJ Premier, this final event is sure to get you grooving.

For more information on the festival, head to HRM’s event page or Facebook.