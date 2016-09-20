SaltBox

Art Attack

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Visual art Rainworks is only happy when it rains

Temporary stencils only visible in the rain dot sidewalks downtown thanks to Argyle Fine Art

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge Argyle Fine Art's rainy day crew
  • Argyle Fine Art's rainy day crew

Walking in the rain has always been a very cinematic and contemplative activity, provided you aren’t getting dumped on by the heavens, I guess. Now in downtown Halifax, while you’re shuffling to and from in the drizzles, you might find a little Instagram-worthy surprise at your galoshes.

Argyle Fine Art was approached by Tim Hayman and Ashley Murray, who were looking for a way to honour the memory of their friend Regent Rosinski. “He loved art and living life to the fullest. His friends were tuned into art with his help to see it’s fun and not pretentious,” says Argyle Fine Art’s Adriana Afford. “They wanted to something in his honour, playful and artful.”

With this task, and the Downtown Halifax Business Commission’s Gritty to Pretty grant, Argyle Fine Art went to artist Nick Brunt, who created inspirational, funny and temporary stencils for high traffic pedestrian locations. The only catch is that the messages are only visible when the sidewalk is damp with rain. Called Rainworks and well, rain!, the messages might just be the pick-me-up you need when you’ve forgotten your umbrella (get a peek right now near the law courts). Brunt will be working on a new stencil September 21 in front of Argyle Fine Art, from 12-2:30pm, and view blogger Dave Culligan's document of the project here.

Comments

